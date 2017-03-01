版本:
BRIEF-Heritage-Crystal Clean Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

March 1 Heritage-crystal Clean Inc:

* Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 revenue $106.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.7 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
