公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Heritage Insurance files amendment to shelf registration statement

March 15 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage insurance files amendment to shelf registration statement

* Heritage insurance holdings inc- has no current plans to issue securities under registration statement

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - shelf registration statement relating to securities has been filed with sec but has not yet become effective

* Heritage insurance - under shelf registration statement, once declared effective , co may issue various types of securities up to amount of $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
