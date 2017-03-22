BRIEF-Herman Miller reports Q3 EPS $0.37

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Herman Miller Inc -
* Herman Miller reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 sales fell 2.2 percent to $524.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Sees q4 2017 sales $575 million to $595 million
* Also recognized pre-tax restructuring expenses totaling $2.7 million in q3
* In early phases of executing plan to reduce operating costs, with target of achieving between $25 million- $35 million of annual savings over next 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.