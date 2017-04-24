版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics appoints Robert Hoffman as CFO

April 24 Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Heron Therapeutics appoints Robert E. Hoffman as chief financial officer and senior vice president, finance

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - prior to joining Heron, Hoffman served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Innovus Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
