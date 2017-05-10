版本:
中国
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports quarterly loss per share $1.00

May 10 Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* Heron Therapeutics reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and recent corporate progress

* Quarterly loss per share $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
