BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics says CEO Barry Quart named principal financial officer - SEC filing

April 3 Heron Therapeutics Inc:

* In connection with Brian Drazba's departure, CEO Barry Quart assumed role of principal financial officer, effective April 1, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2n4wPjS Further company coverage:
