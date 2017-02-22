BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Hersha Hospitality Trust:
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
* Hersha Hospitality Trust - deal for $36.0 million.
* Hersha Hospitality Trust - funded acquisition with proceeds from recent sale of Residence Inn Greenbelt, MD as part of a tax-deferred like-kind exchange
* Hersha Hospitality Trust says expects Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove to stabilize at an 8.0% - 8.5% yield on gross invested capital
* Says seller of Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove provided financing to company with an installment note for $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.