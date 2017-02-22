版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires Seattle's Pan Pacific Hotel

Feb 22 Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires Seattle's Pan Pacific Hotel

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - deal for $79.0 million.

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - intends to engage in a tax-deferred reverse like-kind exchange with respect to company's acquisition of Pan Pacific

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - disposition of suburban west coast portfolio is forecast to generate approximately $65 million in taxable gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐