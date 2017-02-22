版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

Feb 22 Hersha Hospitality Trust-

* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

* Hersha Hospitality Trust sees 2017 adjusted ffo per share $2.08 - $2.31

* Hersha Hospitality Trust sees 2017 comparable property revpar growth 0.0% to 2.0%

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
