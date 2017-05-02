版本:
BRIEF-Hershey says quarterly dividends of $0.618 on Common Stock, $0.562 on Class B common stock

May 2 Hershey Co :

* Board of directors of Hershey Company today announced quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock

* Announced quarterly dividend of $0.562 on Class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
