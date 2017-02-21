版本:
BRIEF-Hertz, Air France renew exclusive partnership

Feb 21 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz and Air France renew longstanding, exclusive partnership and launch new car rental products and services for passengers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
