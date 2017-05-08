BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.61

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc:
* Hertz global holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.61
* Q1 loss per share $2.69 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.94 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 U.S. RAC net vehicle depreciation per unit per month increased 15% versus same period last year to $348
* Hertz global holdings says "while our performance doesn't yet reflect our investments and may continue to be uneven, we are seeing signs of progress" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.