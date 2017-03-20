版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一

BRIEF-Hertz to offer full car rental services at London Gatwick Airport's north terminal

March 20 Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc - to offer full car rental services at London Gatwick Airport's north terminal- Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
