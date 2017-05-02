版本:
BRIEF-Heska reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61

May 2 Heska Corp

* Heska reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $30.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
