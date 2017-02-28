版本:
BRIEF-Heska reports Q4 earnings per share $0.46

Feb 28 Heska Corp

* Heska reports record quarter and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 revenue $39.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
