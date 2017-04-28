BRIEF-Hess CEO's 2016 total compensation was $11.7 mln vs $12.9 mln in 2015

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Hess Corp:
* Chief Executive Officer John Hess' 2016 total compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.9 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2oUiAed) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock