公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Hess CEO's 2016 total compensation was $11.7 mln vs $12.9 mln in 2015

April 28 Hess Corp:

* Chief Executive Officer John Hess' 2016 total compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.9 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2oUiAed) Further company coverage:
