BRIEF-Hess hedges nearly third of 2017 output with $50/barrel price floor

April 26 Hess Corp
* Says expects Hess Midstream Partners LP to file
form 10-Q with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May
* Chief Executive John Hess says has hedged production of
80,000 bpd for rest of year
* CEO says hedge program has floor of $50/barrel oil
* CEO says expects North Malay Basin project to come online
in Q4
* CEO says expects to make final investment decision on Liza
project by mid-year
* CEO says Stampede project in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico to come
online first half of 2018
* CEO says expects to add two drilling rigs in North Dakota
during fourth quarter
* Says expects to produce 300,000 to 310,000 boepd for 2017
* Says expects to drill 80 North Dakota wells this year and
bring 75 online
* Says expects capital spending to increase rest of year
from Q1 as ramps up in Bakken, elsewhere
* CEO says North Dakota service costs are increasing
* Says expects oil prices should start to rise to
attract new oil industry investment
* Says no plans to adds drilling rigs to Utica shale this
year
* CEO says border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana won't
affect final investment decision on Liza project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)