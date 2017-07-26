FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Hess sees Bakken production rising in coming years
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 下午3点43分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Hess sees Bakken production rising in coming years

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Chief Executive John Hess says expects company's Bakken production to grow 10 percent per year 'over the next several years'

* CEO says expects 2017 average daily Bakken production of 105,000 barrels, at high end of guidance

* CEO: 'We believe our company has the best long-term growth outlook in our history'

* Chief Operating Officer Greg Hill says Q3 will be 'major inflection point for us in terms of production growth'

* Had $130 million in Q2 one-time payments to line fill Dakota Access Pipeline, cancel offshore rig, prepay Bakken frack sand and pay oil hedge premiums

* Says generating 'significant cash flow' from Bakken at current oil prices

* Says oil prices would have to go 'significantly lower' to not have free cash flow from Bakken

* Says Bakken spending will rise in 2018 due to higher frack stage count, proppant usage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below