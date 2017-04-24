版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says on April 23 Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from board, effective immediately

April 24 Arconic Inc

* Hewlett packard enterprise co- on april 23 klaus kleinfeld resigned from board of hewlett packard enterprise co, effective immediately - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
