公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise sets regular cash dividend of $0.065 per share

March 24 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Sets regular cash dividend of $0.065per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
