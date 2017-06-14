版本:
BRIEF-Hexagon to invest 90 mln euro in new factory at Hongdao, China

June 14 Hexagon:

* Hexagon to invest 90 meur in new smart factory

* Hexagon says plans today to invest approximately 90 million eur in a new 52,000-square-metre, production facility in Hongdao, China

* New site, which primarily will produce metrology systems for mi division

* Hexagon says completion for the factory targeted for 2020 Source text for Eikon: {nWkr4MpDpT] Further company coverage:
