BRIEF-Hexcel cfo Wayne Pensky reports plans to retire at year

May 8 Hexcel Corp:

* Hexcel chief financial officer Wayne Pensky announces plans to retire at year end; Hexcel names Patrick Winterlich as successor

* Says Patrick Winterlich appointed cfo

* Hexcel corp - effective september 1 Pensky will transition into role of special advisor to chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
