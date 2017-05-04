版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Hexion Q1 sales fell 4 pct to $870 mln

May 4 Hexion Inc:

* Hexion Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales fell 4 percent to $870 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
