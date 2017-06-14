版本:
BRIEF-HFF arranges $125 mln refinancing for retail center

June 14 HFF Inc:

* HFF arranges $125 million refinancing for a high-quality retail center in El segundo, CA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
