BRIEF-HFF arranges $170 mln refinancing for 33-property retail portfolio in Northern California

June 1 Hff Inc

* Hff inc - ‍arranged a $170 million refinancing for a retail portfolio of 33 retail properties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
