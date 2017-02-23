版本:
BRIEF-HFF Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.70

Feb 23 HFF Inc

* HFF Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and transaction production results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 revenue $155.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HFF Inc says production volumes for Q4 of 2016 totaled approximately $26.3 billion on 610 transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
