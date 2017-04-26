版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-HFF Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 26 Hff Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial and transaction production results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue rose 18.1 percent to $138.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $118.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
