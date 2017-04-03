版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-HFF Inc says arranges $290 mln financing for luxury mixed-use development in Manhattan's upper east side

April 3 HFF Inc

* HFF Inc - HFF arranges $290 million financing for luxury mixed-use development in Manhattan's upper east side Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
