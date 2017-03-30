版本:
BRIEF-HFF secures $124.5 mln financing for three Class A office buildings in Northern New Jersey

March 30 HFF Inc

* HFF secures $124.5 million financing for three Class A office buildings in Northern New Jersey

* HFF Inc - has secured $124.5 million in financing for 51, 101 and 103 JFK Parkway in Short Hills, New Jersey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
