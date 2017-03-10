版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-HG Vora Capital Management Llc reports 6.0 percent passive stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd

March 10 Travelport Worldwide Ltd

* HG Vora Capital Management Llc reports 6.0 percent passive stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd as of February 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2maDTXo) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐