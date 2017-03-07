BRIEF-hhgregg files for chapter 11 reorganization

March 6 Hhgregg Inc

* Hhgregg files for chapter 11 reorganization

* Hhgregg inc- petitions were filed in U.S. Bankruptcy court for Southern district of Indiana

* Says has signed a term sheet with an anonymous party to purchase assets of company

* Says expects a quick and smooth process through chapter 11 with emergence in approximately 60 days.

* Hhgregg inc- hhgregg's 132 store locations will operate in ordinary course of business throughout restructuring process

* Says 88 stores affected by co's announcement on March 3, 2017 will continue to operate as previously disclosed in coming weeks

* Says company has obtained a committed $80 million debtor-in-possession ("dip") financing facility