BRIEF-hhgregg inc approved plan to close 88 stores

March 2 Hhgregg Inc
* Approved plan to close 88 stores to reallocate resources
to align closely with its strategic goals to improve liquidity,
return to profitability
* Says in connection with plans, company expects to incur
total pre-tax charges of approximately $12 million to $21
million - sec filing
* Will also close one regional distribution center and two
local distribution centers which supported closed store
locations
* Has approximately $190 million outstanding for operating
lease obligations relating to these stores and distribution
centers
Source text - bit.ly/2mPMjU6
Further company coverage: