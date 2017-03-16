BRIEF-Hhgregg terminates letter of intent

March 16 Hhgregg Inc
* Hhgregg terminates letter of intent
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive
agreement on terms
* Will continue to operate in ordinary course of business
throughout restructuring process
* Hhgregg inc - has obtained interim approval of its $80
million debtor-in-possession loan facility to fund operations of
business during sale process
* Hhgregg - terminated nonbinding term sheet with anonymous
party to buy substantially all of co's assets through
reorganization under chapter 11
