BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners announces acquisition of Permian Basin Sand

Feb 23 Hi Crush Partners Lp:

* Reg-Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces acquisition of Permian Basin Sand, acquisition of Whitehall facility and remaining interest in Augusta facility

* Hi Crush Partners-total consideration for acquisitions is $415 million,exclusive of contingent earnout consideration associated with Whitehall transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
