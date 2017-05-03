BRIEF-Hiag Immobilien successfully issues a 150 million Swiss francs fixed-rate bond

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 3 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG
* Successfully issues a 150 million Swiss francs ($151.32 million) fixed-rate bond
* Issued a third fixed-rate bond amounting to 150 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 0.8 pct and a maturity of 5 years
* Proceeds are to be used primarily for repayment of bank financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9913 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).