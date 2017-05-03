版本:
BRIEF-Hiag Immobilien successfully issues a 150 million Swiss francs fixed-rate bond

May 3 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG

* Successfully issues a 150 million Swiss francs ($151.32 million) fixed-rate bond

* Issued a third fixed-rate bond amounting to 150 million Swiss francs with a coupon of 0.8 pct and a maturity of 5 years

* Proceeds are to be used primarily for repayment of bank financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9913 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
