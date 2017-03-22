BRIEF-High Arctic posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.14

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 High Arctic Energy Services Inc
* High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 revenue C$62.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$63.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm