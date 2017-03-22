版本:
BRIEF-High Arctic posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.14

March 21 High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 revenue C$62.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$63.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
