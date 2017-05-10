版本:
BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q1 revenue c$64.8 million

May 10 High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue c$64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$63.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view c$63.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
