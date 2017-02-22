版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 23:14 BJT

BRIEF-HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.24

Feb 22 High Liner Foods Inc

* HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2016

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.24

* HIGH LINER FOODS INC SAYS EXPECT TREND OF LOWER DEMAND FOR FROZEN BREADED AND BATTERED SEAFOOD PRODUCTS WILL CONTINUE INTO 2017

* QTRLY SALES AS REPORTED DECREASED BY $14.9 MILLION, OR 6.6%, TO $210.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $224.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐