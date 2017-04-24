版本:
BRIEF-Highbridge Capital Management reports 5.34 pct passive stake in Immunogen

April 24 Immunogen Inc:

* Highbridge Capital Management Reports 5.34 pct passive stake in Immunogen Inc as of April 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2opbbaB) Further company coverage:
