版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Highbridge Capital reports 5.39 pct passive stake in Novelion Therapeutics

May 1 Highbridge Capital Management:

* Highbridge Capital Management reports 5.39 pct passive stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qxg3am) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐