BRIEF-Highland Copper Company announces appointment of Denis Miville-Deschenes as CEO

Feb 22 Highland Copper Company Inc:

* Highland Copper Company announces appointment of Denis Miville-Deschenes as President and CEO

* David Fennell, who has been acting as President and CEO on an interim basis, will continue as Chairman of company

* Denis Miville-Deschênes has also joined company as a member of co's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
