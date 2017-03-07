BRIEF-Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Highpower International Inc
* Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by significantly improved revenues and net income
* Highpower International Inc - for q4 of 2016, expects revenue to be approximately $53.9 million, which represents a 42.3% increase from prior year period
* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, expects gross profit to be about $10.9 million, which represents a 64.8% increase from prior year period
* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, company expects net income attributable to company be approximately $1.8 million
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017