BRIEF-Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter

March 7 Highpower International Inc

* Highpower International announces preliminary unaudited 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by significantly improved revenues and net income

* Highpower International Inc - for q4 of 2016, expects revenue to be approximately $53.9 million, which represents a 42.3% increase from prior year period

* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, expects gross profit to be about $10.9 million, which represents a 64.8% increase from prior year period

* Highpower International Inc - for Q4 of 2016, company expects net income attributable to company be approximately $1.8 million