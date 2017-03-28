版本:
BRIEF-Highpower International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

March 28 Highpower International Inc:

* Highpower International reports record financial results for the fourth quarter and year end Dec. 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 sales rose 43 percent to $53.9 million

* Highpower International Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
