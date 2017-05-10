版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Highpower Onternational Q1 earnings per share $0.17

May 10 Highpower International Inc

* Highpower international reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 sales rose 43.9 percent to $41.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐