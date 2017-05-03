版本:
BRIEF-Hill International amends deal to sell Construction Claims Group

May 3 Hill International Inc:

* Hill International sets May 5, 2017 closing date for sale of Construction Claims Group to private equity firm Bridgepoint

* On May 3, co and Bridgepoint entered into an amendment of the definitive stock purchase agreement dated December 20, 2017

* Amendment providing for a reduction in purchase price of $7.0 million, from $147.0 million to $140.0 million in cash

* Says amendment of deal also provides for increase of working capital that co must deliver to Bridgepoint to $38.4 million from $35.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
