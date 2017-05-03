BRIEF-Hill International names Paul Evans interim CEO

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Hill International Inc :
* Hill International announces changes to executive leadership
* David L. Richter has resigned as chief executive officer of company
* Paul Evans will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Further leadership changes include Craig Martin's appointment as executive chairman to a newly established office of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.