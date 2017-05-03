版本:
BRIEF-Hill International names Paul Evans interim CEO

May 3 Hill International Inc :

* Hill International announces changes to executive leadership

* David L. Richter has resigned as chief executive officer of company

* Paul Evans will assume role of interim chief executive officer

* Further leadership changes include Craig Martin's appointment as executive chairman to a newly established office of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
