BRIEF-Hill International receives contract from Unibair-Rodamco for management, supervision services in Germany

Feb 27 Hill International Inc:

* Has received a contract from Unibail-Rodamco to provide project management and site supervision services

* Contract is in connection with Überseequartier Süd mixed-use development in Hamburg, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
