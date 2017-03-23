版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Hill International says sale of Construction Claims Group is now expected on or about April 30

March 23 Hill International Inc:

* Hill International announces update to anticipated closing date of Construction Claims Group sale

* Sale of its construction claims group is now expected to occur on or about April 30, 2017

