BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment

May 1 Hill Path Holdings:

* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
