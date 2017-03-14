BRIEF-Hill-Rom increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent

March 14 Hill-rom Holdings Inc

Hill-Rom holdings inc - board declared 6 percent increase in quarterly dividend rate, from previous rate of $0.17 per share to $0.18 per share